2 held for snatching phone

The police arrested two persons for snatching the mobile phone of a person in Teynampet, a few days ago.

According to the police, Kedarnath had lodged a complaint alleging that his phone was snatched in Teynampet.

Following investigations, the police arrested Muneer Basha and Riyas Basha who belong to Triplicane.

They were then produced the before a magistrate, who remanded the duo in judicial custody.