2 held for selling blood, meat of monitor lizards

Officials from the forest department arrested two men on Thursday for selling the meat and blood of monitor lizards.
C. Murugesan, range officer with the Forest Department, Velachery headquarters range, said that following a video which was being circulated in which a monitor lizard was shown to be cut and its blood sold, they were on the lookout for the persons who had indulged in the act.
“Five teams were formed on October 23, after the video came to the department’s notice, to track down the people seen in it and the two men were picked up near Tambaram today,” Mr. Murugesan said.
“The blood was mixed with soda and sold illegally in small quantities for Rs. 200 as people believe the blood and meat have medicinal value,” Mr. Murugesan said.
Monitor lizards are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor