Chennai

2-day Brazilian film festival begins today

The Indo-Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF) is organising a Brazilian film festival in the city at the Alliance Française on December 21 and 22.

Organised along with the Embassy of Brazil, New Delhi, the film festival will begin with the screening of The Inheritance directed by Daniel Filho at 6 p.m., according to a press release.

For more details, call 28212652 or 9840151956.

