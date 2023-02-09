ADVERTISEMENT

2 boys escape from Govt. Observation Home in Chengalpattu

February 09, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two juvenile boys who were lodged at the Government Observation Home in Chengalpattu escaped on Tuesday night.

It was only on December 31 that a 17-year-old boy, who was in conflict with law and lodged in the same home, died after alleged torture by the staff.

At present, the home has 32 inmates. When they reportedly went to sleep after having food, the staff noticed that two boys aged 16 and 17, from Cuddalore and Tirunelveli districts, were missing. The boys came to the home a month ago.

Police sources said they climbed a tree, jumped over a wall and escaped. The staff in-charge of the home lodged a complaint with the Chengalpattu Town Police.

A senior police officer said, “We have registered a case of missing children from the home and launched an investigation to trace the boys.” In Chengalpattu, the Government Observation Home for temporary reception of juveniles in conflict with law and Special Homes for rehabilitation of such youth are functioning on Taluka road under the Department of Social Defence.

A senior officer of Social Defence Department said a complaint had been lodged with the police and an inquiry had been initiated.

