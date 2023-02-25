1973 batch of Good Shepherd finds a lifeline

February 25, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

The 1973 batch of Good Shepherd School — better known as Good Shepherd Convent — join the list of alumni groups that have found a lifeline: Reviving and strengthening the old school tie.

Recently, 44 members from the batch got together at a resort in Coorg to celebrate 50 years since they went past the portals of their school in Nungambakkam.

This meeting would not have happened but for indefatigable efforts by a clutch of old students.

This group led by Usha Kumar, Durga Shankar, Katherine Xavier and Nandini Arun started an exercise to find the whereabouts of their classmates and the result was the 25th year reunion in 1998. The batch had 101 students and finding their contact details was no easy task. Only some of them were based in Chennai. “We were in touch with 15-20 classmates when we began this exercise more than 25 years ago,” says Usha.

As social media did not exist then, the friends turned to the good old telephone directory. “We knew the surnames of our classmates, and with that we tracked them down by finding their parents’ addresses in the directories,” says Usha. Letters signed by the class were posted to them asking them to get in touch with the group. “Through this exercise, we found 70 of our classmates,” says Usha. For the first reunion, a small booklet with addresses of the batch mates was shared among us. This set the ball rolling for many such reunions.

At the 40th year reunion, a WhatsApp group called ‘Fortytude’ was formed and more classmates were discovered in the process.

Usha says in the last 10 years the batch has met many a time including some of their old teachers.

For the 50th year reunion, some flew down from other cities in India and other countries.

A professional photo shoot with the batchmates togged up in the school uniform, a sapling planted in the name of GSC’73 in the gardens of the resort and entertainment programmes added to the fun outing at Coorg.