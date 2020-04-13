193 tonnes of veggies distributed in 5 days

A total of 193.5 tonnes of vegetables were distributed to residents of Chennai in the last five days ever since the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) inaugurated the service of mobile vegetable shops.

On April 8, the CMDA announced that vegetables would be sold through mobile units. For delivering them to those who make individual orders the CMDA entered into an arrangement with Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo, online food ordering and delivery platforms. For bulk booking, the CMDA uses its own vehicles. Also, it tied up with the Cooperation Department.

Of the overall figure, 31 tonnes were provided through online platforms. The authority, on its own, provided 108.29 tonnes to those who placed bulk booking.

On Monday, it ran 90 trips of vehicles to deliver 18 tonnes of vegetables, officials said. Besides, in collaboration with the Cooperation Department, the authority distributed 53.5 tonnes to city residents, according to an official of the Housing and Urban Development department.

The rationale behind the service is to make vegetables available to residents at “affordable rates” because of the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A few days ago, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who holds the portfolio of Housing and Urban Development, reviewed the status of different arrangements being made by different arms of the department in connection with COVID-19 relief measures.

Slum tenements

On Sunday, 1,472 tenements of the Slum Clearance Board in Chennai, including 864 tenements in Vyasarpadi’s K.P.Park area, were handed over to the Corporation for conversion into temporary isolation wards for COVID-19 patients. The remaining tenements are in Tiruvottiyur.

Also, 1,176 tenements, spread across Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts, have been given to the respective district authorities for the purpose.