1,903 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

A total of 1,903 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Of the total cases registered in the State, Chennai accounted for 415 cases, taking the overall tally so far to 7,80,361. Chengalpattu followed with 202 cases, while there were 177 cases in Coimbatore. In Virudhunagar, 96 persons tested positive for the infection, while 84 persons in Tiruvallur and 71 in Salem tested positive.

With this, the State has so far recorded 35,34,246 COVID-19 cases. As many as 2,219 persons were discharged, taking the total recoveries so far to 34,81,121.

There were 15,093 active cases in the State. Of this, Chennai accounted for 4,901 active cases.

As many as 27,975 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,79,54,894.