1,900 faceless Income Tax assessment cases disposed of from Chennai

CHENNAI

04 August 2020 00:32 IST

Faceless assessment scheme is aimed to ease compliance for taxpayers, where they need not see face-to-face any tax officer or visit an I-T office and can e-file replies on the income tax portal.

The Chennai Regional e-Assessment Centre (ReAC), of the Income Tax Department has disposed of 1,900 cases out of nearly 8,000 cases under the Centre’s faceless assessment system, officials said.

At a virtual press conference, M.L. Karmakar, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and Jahanzeb Akhter, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, ReAC, Chennai, noted that the faceless assessment scheme which was launched in October 2019, was aimed to ease compliance for taxpayers, where they need not see face-to-face any tax officer or visit an I-T office and can e-file replies on the income tax portal.

The assessment cases were assigned randomly in an automated way in the scheme, which is under pilot stage at four ReACs, including Chennai, the officials added. The faceless assessment system uses data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Advertising

Advertising

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has given a target of completing 5,000 cases per week, out of the over all 50,000 odd cases assigned in the first phase of the scheme, the officials said.