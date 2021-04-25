19-year-old held for raping tribal woman

Chennai

25 April 2021 02:37 IST

The police arrested a 19-year-old for reportedly raping a tribal woman and attempting to murder her in the Tirupalaivanam police station limits in Tiruvallur.

According to the police, the accused Paneer, of Vairavankuppam village, was passing by a locality on Friday. He spotted a woman from the Irula tribe walking alone and reportedly raped her and attacked her with a log. Passersby nabbed Paneer and handed him over to the police. The woman was sent to the Government Stanley Hospital.

The Ponneri All-Women Police registered a case and remanded Paneer in judicial custody on Saturday.

