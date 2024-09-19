GIFT a SubscriptionGift
19-year-old delivery executive ends life after being rebuked by woman customer  

Published - September 19, 2024 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old delivery executive was found dead at his house in Kolathur on Tuesday. Police said it was a case of suicide.

The victim has been identified as J.Pavithran. He was a B. Com student in a city college and was working part-time with a food aggregator. Police sources said that on September 11, Pavithran went to deliver groceries to a customer in Korattur. There was a delay since the address could not be located easily. Subsequently, after Pavithran delivered the groceries, an argument broke out between him and the customer. She raised a complaint with the delivery company asking them not to send him again for delivery, sources added.

According to the police, Pavithran allegedly went to the woman’s house on Friday, and hurled a stone at the window. Following this, the woman lodged a complaint with the Korattur police. The police conducted inquiries and traced Pavithran on Saturday. His parents were called and a CSR was registered. Since he was a college student, he was let off, after a warning.

Pavithran left a suicide note mentioning that he was forced to take the extreme step as the woman had scolded him using harsh words. The Kolathur police have registered a case and are further investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

