ADVERTISEMENT

Thunivu movie release | 19-year-old Ajith fan in Chennai dances on moving lorry, falls and dies

January 11, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Actor Ajith’s film, Thunivu was released on Thursday; actor Vijay’s Varisu too, was released; hundreds of fans gathered at Rohini theatre in Koyambedu where glass panes were broken, leading to police intervention

The Hindu Bureau

Fans of both actors began gathering at Rohini theatre from midnight on Wednesday onwards, to celebrate the release of the two films | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

A 19-year-old youth died after falling from a moving lorry, where he was dancing to celebrate the opening day of actor Ajith’s film, Thunivu, in Koyambedu on Wednesday.

Hundreds of fans of actors Vijay and Ajith have gathered at the Rohini Theatre Complex in Koyambedu since midnight on Wednesday, as both actors’ films, Varisu and Thunivu respectively, are being released.

At 4.10 am, the was a surge in the crowd of fans and the glass panes of the theatre was broken. Tension prevailed as there was a delay in the screening the movies. The police intervened, and brought the situation under control.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, at 1 a.m., Bharath Kumar, 19, of Chintadripet who is a fan of Ajith’s climbed on the top of a tanker lorry which was moving slowly and danced in celebration. He fell from the lorry and broke his spinal cord, said police.

He was rushed to Government Kilpauk Hospital where he died without responding to treatment in the early hours of Thursday. Traffic Police, Koyambedu registered a case and are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US