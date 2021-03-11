Chennai

19 police officials shifted in Chengalpattu

Nineteen police personnel have been transferred from Chengalpattu district.

B. Shamoondeshwari, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Kancheepuram range, said the personnel were transferred and posted in Kancheepuram and Tiruttani. Sources said they were part of the force led by erstwhile Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police D. Kannan which stopped the woman officer while she was proceeding to Chennai to lodge a sexual harassment complaint against an officer of the rank of the Director-General of Police.

