19 officers of the Indian Police Service promoted in Tamil Nadu

January 01, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nineteen Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Tamil Nadu have been promoted to their respective next ranks of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Inspector General of Police (IGP), and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

Two 1990-batch IPS officers – Anand Kumar Somani and R. Tamilchandran – have been promoted to the rank of ADGP, consequent to their empanelment. A Government Order said 2004 and 2006-batch officers – V. Jayashree, B. Shamoondeswari, S. Lakshmi, S. Rajeshwari, S. Rajendiran, M.S. Muthusamy, and M.N. Mylvahanan – have been promoted to the rank of IGP with effect from January 1.

Similarly, 10 officers of the 2009 and 2010-batches – P.R. Venmathi, P. Aravindhan, V. Vikraman, Saroj Kumar Thakur, D. Mageshkumar, N. Devarani, E.S. Uma, R. Thirunavukkarasu, R. Jayanthi, and G. Ramar – have been promoted to the rank of DIG.

