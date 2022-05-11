19 Irula families in Ranipet district to get power connection

The homes of 19 families of the Irula community in Ranipet district will get power supply soon as the district administration has handed the security deposit for them to Tangedco.

Collector D. Bhaskar Pandian handed over the order of the security deposit to the beneficiaries on Wednesday. Each family has been given ₹3,000 in security deposit. Nine of the families have been living at Athiyanam village for many years in the Centrally sponsored homes built by the district administration. The rest belong to Kalavai Colony.

“After so many years living in the dark, our children can now read and write under the light at home. We are thankful to everyone,” said V. Karuppan, a beneficiary.

Kalavai Colony has 54 Irular families living there for over two decades. All of them have houses. However, the 10 families were the poorest and could not pay the deposit. On a routine inspection, the Collector came to know of their plight.