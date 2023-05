May 09, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) has booked 15 cases and arrested 19 ganja peddlers in a one-day special raid.

In this, 14.8 kg of ganja, 500 g of methamphetamine and a car were seized, the police said.

Likewise, as many as 23 cases were booked and 23 persons were arrested for stocking and selling banned tobacco products, such as gutkha and mava. Over 857 gutkha products and two goods carriers were seized.