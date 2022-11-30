19 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

November 30, 2022 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST

As many as 19 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Of the 38 districts, there were no fresh cases in 28 districts. Chengalpattu and Chennai recorded four cases each. The State has reported 35,94,128 infections so far. A total of 43 persons were discharged after treatment. There were 220 active cases in the State, of which Chennai accounted for 34 cases, followed by Kanniyakumari with 29, Coimbatore with 26 and Chengalpattu with 24. As many as 5,204 samples were tested. This took the total number of samples tested in the State to 6,99,99,204.