19 arrested for assaulting three persons, damaging vehicles and threatening the public

A manhunt has been launched to nab 6 more accused, including Robin, say police

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 12, 2022 01:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The St. Thomas Mount Police, on Tuesday, arrested 19 persons accused of assaulting three persons, damaging vehicles and threatening the public following a dispute with another group.

On Monday night, Arvind, 22, of Adambakkam, and a history sheeter Robin’s sister Sherin were walking to a mobile phone shop in Guindy. Two unknown persons, suspected to be associates of Nagoor Meeran, came on a bike and asked them about Robin. They forcibly took Arvind on their bike to Kaiveli, Pallikaranai, where they beat him up while enquiring Robin’s whereabouts. Later they dropped him in Velachery. Sherin informed Robin about the incident..

In retaliation, Robin with his associates entered Abraham Street in Alandur on motor vehicles and created a ruckus. While looking for Nagoor Meeran, they also threatened the public brandishing knives, throwing stones and hurling kerosene-filled bottles at Thadikkara Samy temple. They assaulted three persons and damaged three vehicles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured persons have been identified as Navin Sundar, 31, a history sheeter and painter of Abraham Nagar, Shafiq, 20, and Abu Bakkar, 19 of Alandur.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Police said 19 accused were arrested and a manhunt was launched to nab 6 more accused, including Robin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app