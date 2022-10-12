19 arrested for assaulting three persons, damaging vehicles and threatening the public

ADVERTISEMENT

The St. Thomas Mount Police, on Tuesday, arrested 19 persons accused of assaulting three persons, damaging vehicles and threatening the public following a dispute with another group.

On Monday night, Arvind, 22, of Adambakkam, and a history sheeter Robin’s sister Sherin were walking to a mobile phone shop in Guindy. Two unknown persons, suspected to be associates of Nagoor Meeran, came on a bike and asked them about Robin. They forcibly took Arvind on their bike to Kaiveli, Pallikaranai, where they beat him up while enquiring Robin’s whereabouts. Later they dropped him in Velachery. Sherin informed Robin about the incident..

In retaliation, Robin with his associates entered Abraham Street in Alandur on motor vehicles and created a ruckus. While looking for Nagoor Meeran, they also threatened the public brandishing knives, throwing stones and hurling kerosene-filled bottles at Thadikkara Samy temple. They assaulted three persons and damaged three vehicles.

The injured persons have been identified as Navin Sundar, 31, a history sheeter and painter of Abraham Nagar, Shafiq, 20, and Abu Bakkar, 19 of Alandur.

Police said 19 accused were arrested and a manhunt was launched to nab 6 more accused, including Robin.