18th edition of Chennai International Film Festival to be held in February 2021

The 18th edition of the Chennai International Film Festival will be held from February 18 to 25, 2021 instead of December this year.

The sections in the festival, which is supported by the government of Tamil Nadu, will include world cinema, a Tamil feature film competition, Indian panorama, retrospective and country focus.

The organisers of the festival, the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation, said that further details about the festival would be announced soon.

