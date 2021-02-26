18th Chennai International Film Festival draws to a close

Endravadhu oru Naal, directed by Vetri Duraiswamy, was given the best Tamil feature film award in the Tamil film competition held as part of the 18th Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF), which drew to a close on Thursday.
Chiyangal, directed by Vaigarai Balan, won the second best Tamil feature film award. Actress Aishwarya Rajesh received a special mention award for her role in the film Ka Pae Ranasingham and cinematographer Shanmuga Sundaram was given the special jury award for his work in the film Endravadhu Oru Naal.
Ms. Rajesh said she was happy to see realistic and raw films like Ka Pae Ranasingham being backed and made. “It is important that we have films that talk about issues which deserve to be highlighted and create awareness about,” she said.
Around 91 films from 53 countries were screened over the last seven days as part of the film festival organised by the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF) in association with PVR Cinemas.
As part of the Tamil film competition, 13 films were selected and screened this year. A jury comprising actor Sukanya, director Haleetha Shameem and journalist Bharath selected the winners.
“Many films which were screened during the fest were ones that were made during the pandemic and I marvel at the focus and dedication of everyone involved. It was a delight to have access to national and international films through the festival,” Ms. Sukanya said.
