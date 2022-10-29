186 cadets pass out from Officers Training Academy to join Indian Army 

The reviewing officer exhorts the cadets to always adhere to core military values of ‘selfless service to the nation’ and to strive for excellence in all their endeavours

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 29, 2022 21:51 IST

A total of 151 male cadets and 35 female cadets got commissioned into various arms and services of the Indian Army. Commissioned Officers during the traditional push-up posture at the Officers Training Academy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A spectacular military parade at the Parameshwaran Drill Square of Officers Training Academy, here marked the passing out ceremony of Short Service Commissioned Officers of men and women.

The immaculate drill of cadets marching to enthralling martial tunes left the audience spellbound. It was a proud moment for the cadets and their parents, as also the instructors and administrative staff of OTA, Chennai, who over the last one year of integrated training have seen the transformation of these proud men and women into future leaders of the Indian Army.

A total of 151 male cadets and 35 female cadets got commissioned into various arms and services of the Indian Army. Additionally, eight male cadets and 28 female cadets from friendly foreign countries also completed their training.

The parade was reviewed by Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering Chief Operation Officer, Royal Bhutan Army, who also presented the Sword of Honour to M. Pavithra, OTA Gold Medal to Gourav Saklani, Silver Medal to M. Pavithra and the Bronze Medal to Shubham Mallikarjun Nesaragi.

The reviewing officer complimented the cadets and exhorted them to always adhere to core military values of ‘selfless service to the nation’ and to strive for excellence in all their endeavours.

