1.85kg of gold seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI:

16 November 2020 16:41 IST

Officials said that those arrested had concealed gold paste bundles inside their rectums.

In various gold smuggling cases at Chennai airport, Chennai Air Customs seized 1.85kg of gold worth ₹97.7 lakh and a passenger was arrested in this regard. On Sunday, four passengers, Mohamathu Tharig (36), Syed Mohamed Paris (26), both hailing from Ramanathapuram and Sikkandar Masthan (36) and Rahuman Khan (31) based out of Chennai who had come down in a flight from Dubai were detained. On questioning, officials got to know that they had concealed 12 bundles of gold paste weighing 1.93kg inside their rectums; later when the paste was extracted, officials recovered 1.61kg of gold worth ₹ 84.4 lakh.

In another case on the same day, Dhasthageer (34), hailing from Ramanathapuram, had arrived from Dubai and was held. He had hidden one bundle of gold paste in his rectum and another taped to his ankle in a discreet way. Totally, 243 grams of gold was seized from him and he was arrested.

