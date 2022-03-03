1,829 hospitals have no COVID-19 in-patients, says Tamil Nadu Health Minister

‘Twenty-third Mega vaccination camp will be held in 50,000 places on Saturday’

Only 208 hospitals — in both government and private sectors — had COVID-19 in-patients as of now, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

Noting that fresh coronavirus infections were declining gradually, he said, “During the three waves of COVID-19, patients were treated in a total of 2,037 government and private hospitals in the State. Of this, patients with COVID-19 are undergoing treatment in only 208 hospitals. In 1,829 hospitals, there is not a single patient with COVID-19.”

Noting that thousands were affected by COVID-19 during the first wave, he said the daily numbers dropped to their lowest on February 20, 2021 with 438 cases. However, the second wave began and peaked with 36,184 cases on May 21, 2021. This number gradually reduced, reaching 597 cases on December 24, 2021, he told reporters during the sidelines of an event held in line with World Hearing Day at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Thursday.

After this, the cases rose again due to the Omicron variant. This figure dropped to its lowest with 320 cases on Wednesday, Mr. Subramanian added.

The State’s overall seroprevalence has increased to 87%. As far as vaccination was concerned, the first dose coverage was nearing 92%, while 72% persons have received two doses, he said. “Still, the number of persons who are due to receive the second dose is above one crore,” he added.

The 23 rd mega vaccination camp would be held in 50,000 places this Saturday, he said. The Minister said vaccination of those aged 15 to 18 was in progress, and added that while the first dose coverage had crossed 82%, the second dose coverage was only 42%.

So far, hearing aids worth nearly ₹109.13 crore had been provided to 1,36,020 beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS). Funds to the tune of ₹339.02 crore had been spent for cochlear implant surgery for 4,731 persons, and ₹4.93 crore had been spent for auditory brainstem implant surgery for 27 persons under the CMCHIS.

Mr. Subramanian advised people to avoid using high volume on their audio devices as it could affect their hearing.

Asked about the education of Tamil Nadu students returning from Ukraine, he said in medicine, online classes were considered unsuitable. Officials of the Health Department would hold a discussion with the Chief Minister to brainstorm ways the government could assist these students in continuing their education.

“Before that, once all Tamil students studying medicine in Ukraine return, steps will be taken to hold a discussion with them virtually or directly to identify their needs. Based on their requirements, we will consult with the Chief Minister on how they can be helped,” the Minister said.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu was present.