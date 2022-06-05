182 arrested for selling banned tobacco products

Special Correspondent June 05, 2022 20:04 IST

The police have arrested 182 persons who reportedly sold gutkha and banned tobacco products in various parts of the city last week.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal has directed officers to launch a drive against banned tobacco products in the city. Between May 29 and June 4, the police have registered 181 FIRs against persons selling banned tobacco products, seized over 71 kg gutkha and 31 kg tobacco products.

A team led by K-9 Thiru Vi ka Nagar Police Station inspector seized 5 kg of gutkha from Malathi, 56, a resident of Perambur Maduraisamimadam Main Street. Malathi has been arrested.