Public can lodge poll-related complaints with the election cell of the city police on at 044-23452437 ‎or ‎‎emergency helpline‎‎ ‎‎100

Public can lodge poll-related complaints with the election cell of the city police on 044-23452437 ‎or ‎‎emergency helpline‎‎ ‎‎100

The Greater Chennai City Police has tightened security arrangements and deployed over 18,000 police and 4,000 non- police personnel for local bodies polls to be held in 167 wards of Chennai Corporation which fall under the city police jurisdiction.

On the orders of City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, the police have put in place elaborate security arrangements in all the wards so as to ensure people cast their votes without any fear or hesitation.

There are 5,013 polling booths, 1,197 polling centres in the 167 wards falling under the Greater Chennai City Police jurisdiction. Of them, 757 polling booths in 213 polling centres have been identified as vulnerable and 143 booths in 54 polling centres as critical and necessary arrangements have been put in place. Besides, adequate security arrangements are made at 11 counting centres, including Anna University, Loyola College, Bharathi Women's college and Pachaiyappa's college.

Under the supervision of Mr. Jiwal, all officers from the rank of Additional Commissioners, Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, who handle law and order, traffic and other special units, would be involved in poll bandobust duty.

The City police said personnel from local stations and Tamil Nadu Special Police would be deployed in polling booths and centres. A total of 390 mobile parties have been formed, each team comprising of a sub-inspector and constables with arms. They would be deployed in critical and vulnerable areas. One quick response team (QRT) would be deployed in every police station limit. Rapid Action Force would be given to Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Inspectors for surveillance and patrolling purposes.

"No candidate or political party should set up any office or campaign within 200 m distance of a polling centre on the day of polling. No vehicle would be allowed within 100 metres of the polling station, " the city police said.

Public can lodge any poll-related complaint to the election cell of the city police on 044-23452437 ‎or ‎‎emergency helpline‎‎ ‎‎100. They are also advised to contact the control room numbers — ‎‎234352359, 23452360, 23452361 and 23452377‎‎.‎‎

‎‎”Heavy security and special arrangements ‎‎have been‎‎ made by the city police for the urban local bodies polls to be held on Saturday. Appropriate legal action will be taken against those indulging in law and‎‎ ‎‎order problems or any illegal activities and violating the election code of conduct,” said Mr. Jiwal.