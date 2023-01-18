18-year-old spectator killed in bull race in Tirupattur district

January 18, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

An 18-year-old man died on Wednesday after being attacked by a charging bull during an authorised bull race at the Kalnarsampatti village near Natrampalli town in Tirupattur district.

It was the first day of the race in the village. Two villages — Kalnarsampatti and Vellakuttai (Vaniyambadi block) — in Tirupattur district were allowed to conduct bull races. Police said D. Musharaff, a native of Periyakammiyampattu village in Jolarpet block, was running for cover along with other spectators near the start line around 3.10 p.m. when one of the bulls, charging towards the crowd, attacked him.

As the crowd scattered, Musharaff was attacked by the bull. As there was no ambulance available at the spot at the time of the incident, he was taken on a two-wheeler from the village to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Tirupattur, around 25 km from the village, police said.

Doctors declared him as brought dead, and his body was sent for post-mortem. A case has been filed by the Natrampalli police.

“A small group of bulls were released by their owners, who came to participate in the event, after the scheduled time of 2 p.m. One of the bulls hit the spectator,” said a senior police officer.

As per norms issued by the Collector, the races should be held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Bulls should be allowed to run only on the runway in the village. The runway is 100 m long and 15 m wide, with eight feet-tall wooden barricades on its sides.

However, the police said of the 250 bulls registered for participation, only 150 were able to participate within the stipulated time. As a result, other bull owners sought additional time to allow their bulls to participate, which the police and revenue officials denied. During the heated argument between them, the police said four bulls were let loose into the crowd. One of those bulls hit the spectator.

Following the incident, the police used mild lathi charge on the crowd to disperse them. Immediately, residents and the bull owners blocked the Natrampalli-Tirupattur Main Road. Tirupattur SP K.S. Balakrishnan reached the spot to pacify the agitated crowd, requesting them to disperse.

Peace talks between the police, revenue officials and residents are being held.