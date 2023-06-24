18-year-old boy driving a car knocks down two-wheeler rider near Pachaiyappa’s College in Chennai

June 24, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

An 18-year-old boy driving a car knocked down a motorcyclist, who was a car driver by profession, on E.V.R. Salai near Pachaiyappa’s College, Chetpet, in the early hours of June 24.

The police said the victim was identified as S. Thirumurgan, 45, of Mandapam Road, Kilpauk, a car driver. The accident occurred around 5.30 a.m. near the signal on E.V.R. Salai.

While Thirumurugan was riding his two-wheeler on New Avadi Road, the car, going from Taylor’s Road towards Aminjikarai, hit his two-wheeler and he was run over. The car stopped only after hitting the compound wall of the college. Passersby alerted the police and caught the youth who was driving the car. He was identified as Srishiv Vikram of Nungambakkam.

The police said Vikram recently got a learner’s licence. He has been admitted in a private hospital with injuries. Both the vehicles were damaged.

The body of Thirumurugan was sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Traffic Investigation Police, Anna Square, registered a case and investigation is on.

