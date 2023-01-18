ADVERTISEMENT

18 MoUs signed with international publishers for translation of 365 Tamil books

January 18, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presides over the signing of 18 MoUs and hands over the Tamil translations of five medical books to medical students upon their release

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presiding over the signing of MoUs at the valedictory of the Chennai International Book Fair on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

A total of 365 books have been slated for translation by signing Memorandums of Understanding at the valedictory function of the Chennai International Book Fair on Wednesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presided over the signing of 18 MoUs between foreign publishers and their Tamil counterparts. The Chief Minister handed over the Tamil translations of five medical books to medical students upon their release.

Ninety books would be translated from Tamil into international languages, 60 from Tamil to other Indian languages, 170 from international and Indian languages into Tamil and 45 from Indian languages, excluding Tamil, into international languages.

“This is the 46th Chennai Book Fair and for the first time in 46 years, we are hosting an international book fair in Chennai which has been the dream of pioneers in the field who have wished to bring global knowledge in Tamil for the Tamil people,” Mr. Stalin said.

He announced that translating Periyar’s work into 21 languages, Indian and international, had begun. 

Hasri Hasan, a publisher from Malaysia, said he was thankful for the exposure and the opportunity to interact with fellow publishers and learn more about Tamil literature and writers through the book fair. “This MoU is one of the first steps we are taking to bring Tamil authors and their work to a global audience,” said Gnanaprakasam of Aazhi Publishing House, who signed an MoU with Turkey.

Many Indian and foreign publishers appreciated the efforts of the State government and said that this fair was one of the best international fairs they have attended recently. The public were prevented from visiting the stalls in the international fair during the ceremony and after as many stalls had begun closing for the day. 

