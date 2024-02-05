ADVERTISEMENT

18 MoUs signed at ICON 24 organised by Stella Maris College in Chennai

February 05, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated February 06, 2024 01:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Eighteen Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed at ICON 2024, the industry connect programme organised by Stella Maris College (SMC) here on Friday and Saturday between the college and various companies to foster long term partnerships.

A total of 42 companies from different verticals participated in the programme. It provided a platform for students of SMC and other colleges in the city to interact with members of the industry. Stella Mary, principal (in-charge), SMC, said it was the institution’s “goal to enable efficient and effective direction towards industry and academic innovation through shared efforts between industry and academia”.

Planet Pitch, an inter-collegiate competition, was organised as part of the programme for students to present their entrepreneurial ideas that resonate with the sustainable development goals of the United Nations. The winners will be mentored by the Confederation of Indian Industry - Young Indians, a release by the college said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US