18-member committee to look into syllabus revision: School Education Minister

18 June 2020 23:53 IST

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan has said that an 18-member committee will be set up with the approval of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to look into reducing the syllabus for the 2020-2021 academic year.

In a tweet, the Minister said that the committee would comprise School education officials and educationists.

Schools in the State have remained shut from mid-March and several schools have begun online classes for the 2020-2021 academic year since the start of June. “We are yet to have a clear picture on when schools will reopen and since the number of working days will be less this year, the syllabus will be tweaked accordingly,” said an official from the School Education Department.

In May, the State government had constituted an expert group headed by the School Education Commissioner to look into the impact of COVID-19 on academics and teaching in the State. The expert group has been working on identifying gaps in teaching and learning as well as to come up with an action plan that can be implemented for the State with regard to school education.