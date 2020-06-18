18-member committee to look into syllabus revision: School Education Minister

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan has said that an 18-member committee will be set up with the approval of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to look into reducing the syllabus for the 2020-2021 academic year.
In a tweet, the Minister said that the committee would comprise School education officials and educationists.
Schools in the State have remained shut from mid-March and several schools have begun online classes for the 2020-2021 academic year since the start of June. “We are yet to have a clear picture on when schools will reopen and since the number of working days will be less this year, the syllabus will be tweaked accordingly,” said an official from the School Education Department.
In May, the State government had constituted an expert group headed by the School Education Commissioner to look into the impact of COVID-19 on academics and teaching in the State. The expert group has been working on identifying gaps in teaching and learning as well as to come up with an action plan that can be implemented for the State with regard to school education.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath