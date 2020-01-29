‘₹18 lakh missing from Paranur toll plaza after Sunday’s violence’

A complaint has been filed with the police alleging that ₹18 lakh was stolen from the toll plaza at Paranur, Chengalpattu, during the violence that took place in the early hours of Sunday.

The toll staff had asked the bus crew to pay the user fee since the vehicle had entered the cash-only lane. Since the crew did not pay, an altercation ensued leading to assault.

Irate passengers, the public and crew members from other buses too jumped into the fight. In the resultant melee, the toll plaza was vandalised.

Police said that the toll staff had lodged a complaint stating that ₹18 lakh was stolen from the counters in the plaza. “We are checking the CCTV footage to verify the claim,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that the police had to fire one round to disperse the violent mob. Hearing the news, the police rushed to the spot. However, they were outnumbered. “The situation was getting out of control and to disperse the crowd, an officer fired one round in the air. It was only following this that the situation was brought under control,” said a police source. Five persons, including the driver, conductor and toll plaza staff Muthu were arrested.

On Tuesday, a high-level meeting of officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Transport Department was held during which it was decided to sensitise both toll plaza staff and bus crew about how to deal with each other.

In December 2019, radio frequency enabled FASTag card facility was introduced at toll plazas across the country. The NHAI has been insisting that vehicles obtain the cards so that payment can be quick and human intervention can be minimised since the money is deducted automatically. However, State-run transport corporation buses are yet to procure the cards due to various issues. NHAI sources said that the issue would be sorted in a week’s time.