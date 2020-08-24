Chennai

18 kg of ganja seized in city

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 24 August 2020 00:04 IST
Updated: 24 August 2020 00:04 IST

The Virugambakkam police have seized 18 kg of ganja following a raid at a lodge in Virugambakkam.

Five persons have been secured in this connection.

Police sources said following information, a special police team found some youth in possession of the contraband.

They were trying to sell it from the lodge located on Ponniamman Koil Street.

Further investigation is under way.

