18 kg of ganja seized in city
The Virugambakkam police have seized 18 kg of ganja following a raid at a lodge in Virugambakkam.
Five persons have been secured in this connection.
Police sources said following information, a special police team found some youth in possession of the contraband.
They were trying to sell it from the lodge located on Ponniamman Koil Street.
Further investigation is under way.
