18 kg of ganja seized in city

CHENNAI

24 August 2020 00:04 IST

The Virugambakkam police have seized 18 kg of ganja following a raid at a lodge in Virugambakkam.

Five persons have been secured in this connection.

Police sources said following information, a special police team found some youth in possession of the contraband.

They were trying to sell it from the lodge located on Ponniamman Koil Street.

Further investigation is under way.