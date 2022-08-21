18 held for clash in Jafferkhanpet

Two were injured in the street fight

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 21, 2022 00:00 IST

The M.G.R. Nagar police arrested 18 persons for fighting on the street and hurling petrol bombs at each other following a dispute over a temple festival that arose a week ago. Two were injured in the clash.

Police said the dispute was between two estranged friends – G. Balaji, 25, and S. Raja, 26, – who are local functionaries in the DMK and the AIADMK respectively. The police said they were both initially with the AIADMK, but their relationship soured after Balaji and his friends joined the DMK in 2018.

Police said on August 7, during a temple festival in Annai Sathya Nagar in Jafferkhanpet, Raja and his associates played drums and loud music in front of Balaji’s house. This angered the latter and his friends which escalated into a street fight, with 20 men clashing. A couple of them hurled petrol bombs, and two persons were injured.

Based on a complaint, the M.G.R. Nagar police Balaji, Raja, Ayyaneswaran and 15 others.

