17th edition of Kalpavriksha, workshop for ophthalmology students, inaugurated at Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital

Updated - September 21, 2024 10:41 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital inaugurated the 17th edition of Kalpavriksha, its annual postgraduate ophthalmology education workshop, in Chennai on Saturday.

The two-day event, featuring 30 renowned faculty and over 250 students, is aimed at enhancing clinical skills of the participants through expert talks and hands-on sessions, according to a press release.

Rajesh Lakhoni, chairman of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, inaugurated the programme, in the presence of Athiya Agarwal, Director, Dr. Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals.

“This initiative will enhance the skills of the participating ophthalmologists, enabling them to provide even better care and service to the broader community and their patients,” said Mr. Lakhoni.

Dr. Agarwal said, “Since its inception in 2007, Kalpavriksha has established itself as a leading National Postgraduate CME programme for ophthalmology students across the country. This year, we are pleased to have over 250 students from over 35 medical colleges and institutes participating in it.”

The workshop includes a wet lab session and a quiz, and the best ‘case presentation’ will receive the T. Agarwal Award.

Published - September 21, 2024 10:40 pm IST

