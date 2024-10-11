178 petitions disposed of in three months, says Chennai Police Commissioner

In the last three months, a total of 178 grievance petitions from the public were disposed of following inquiry, said the Office of the City Police Commissioner.

A press release said that City Police Commissioner A. Arun received 253 petitions up until October 9. So far, 178 of the petitions have been disposed after taking appropriate action, particularly on issues such as family disputes and salary issues. About 75 petitions were probed by the Deputy Commissioners of Police and the Central Crime Branch (CCB). The Office of Commissioner has also been intimating the petitioners on the progress of the inquiry.

Since assuming office on July 8 this year, Mr. Arun has been directly receiving petitions from the public every Wednesday at his office. He has also been forwarding the petitions – either by fax or through WhatsApp – to the Deputy Commissioners of Police and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for follow-up action. He also has been directing the officers concerned to conduct inquiry into those petitions.

