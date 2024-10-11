GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

178 petitions disposed of in three months, says Chennai Police Commissioner

Published - October 11, 2024 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In the last three months, a total of 178 grievance petitions from the public were disposed of following inquiry, said the Office of the City Police Commissioner.

A press release said that City Police Commissioner A. Arun received 253 petitions up until October 9. So far, 178 of the petitions have been disposed after taking appropriate action, particularly on issues such as family disputes and salary issues. About 75 petitions were probed by the Deputy Commissioners of Police and the Central Crime Branch (CCB). The Office of Commissioner has also been intimating the petitioners on the progress of the inquiry.

Since assuming office on July 8 this year, Mr. Arun has been directly receiving petitions from the public every Wednesday at his office. He has also been forwarding the petitions – either by fax or through WhatsApp – to the Deputy Commissioners of Police and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for follow-up action. He also has been directing the officers concerned to conduct inquiry into those petitions.

Published - October 11, 2024 12:52 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.