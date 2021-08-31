172 cases booked, 203 arrested

CHENNAI

31 August 2021 01:28 IST

The police booked 172 cases and arrested 203 people accused of selling banned tobacco products from July 23 till Sunday.

According to the police, 10,511 kg of gutkha products, 840 kg of mava, 12 two-wheelers, two autos, two omnibuses and five load vans were seized.

The State banned the smuggling, hoarding, selling and usage of gutkha, pan masala, mava and Hans in 2013. Chennai Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal launched the drive against banned tobacco products on July 23. Joint exercises were undertaken with the involvement of the police and Food Safety Department and Greater Chennai Corporation officials.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Jiwal said the joint operation would continue.