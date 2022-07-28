1,712 test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

July 28, 2022 20:52 IST

Fresh coronavirus infections dropped to 1,712 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. This took the overall case tally to 35,39,607.

In Chennai, 368 people tested positive for COVID-19, taking the case tally to 7,81,575.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were 177 cases in Chengalpattu, 166 in Coimbatore, 73 in Virudhunagar and 69 in Tiruvallur. Erode and Salem reported 62 cases each. There were 56 cases in Kancheepuram, 46 in Ranipet, 43 in Theni and 41 in Tirunelveli. Seven districts reported fewer than 10 cases each.

A total of 2,106 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,87,685.

There were a total of 13,890 active cases in the State. Of them, 4,455 were undergoing treatment in Chennai. Chengalpattu had 1,417 active cases and Coimbatore 1,236.

The number of samples tested on Thursday was 36,028. A total of 6,80,46,652 samples have been tested in the State so far. The positivity rate was 4.75%.