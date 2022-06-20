171 cases booked by Civil Supplies CID in one week

2,063 quintals of rice meant for public distribution system seized

The Civil Supplies CID (CS CID) has booked 171 cases in the last one week.

The Civil Supplies CID is taking steps to curb the menace of smuggling and hoarding of PDS commodities. Due to strict vigil, cases were registered at various units of Civil Supplies CID from June 13 to 19.

During the period, 171 cases were registered by the units; 2,063 quintals of PDS rice, 45 litres of PDS kerosene and nine LPG cylinders were seized. As many as 171 people were arrested and 47 vehicles seized. The total value of the seized commodities was ₹11.74 lakh, said a press release.

At the CS-CID units situated along the border areas of Andhra Pradesh, 12 cases were registered and 470.5 quintals of PDS rice, worth ₹2.65 lakh was seized, nine persons were arrested and eight vehicles seized.

At the CS CID units, situated at the State border areas of Karnataka, 11 cases were registered and 325.2 quintals of PDS rice worth ₹1,83,738 was seized. Eight persons were arrested and four vehicles seized.

At the State border areas of Kerala, 18 cases were registered and 77.4 quintals of PDS rice worth ₹43,731 was seized. Seventeen persons arrested and six vehicles seized, said the press release.