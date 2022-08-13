1,705 illegal banners removed, damaged vehicles cleared

The civic body launches a cleanliness drive as part of People’s Movement for Clean Cities

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 13, 2022 21:35 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation has removed 1,705 illegal banners in various parts of the city as part of the cleanliness drive for implementing People’s Movement for Clean Cities. Damaged vehicles dumped along the road were also removed as part of the drive.

The State government had launched the People’s Movement for Clean Cities with support from NGOs, traders and residents.

On Saturday, Corporation officials removed 41 illegal banners in Tiruvottiyur, 21 in Manali, 10 in Madhavaram, 13 in Tondiarpet, 26 in Royapuram, 287 in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, 156 in Ambattur, 96 in Anna Nagar, 51 in Teynampet, 33 in Kodambakkam, 172 in Valasaravakkam, 241 in Alandur, 103 in Adyar, 240 in Perungudi and 215 in Sholinganallur.

Fifty six damaged vehicles were removed from the roads. Seven tonnes of scrap was removed from public spaces. A total of 171 tonnes of waste was removed on Saturday.

As many as 133 elected representatives and 877 volunteers from residents’ welfare association participated. A large number of residents in Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Ambattur and Sholinganallur zones. A campaign to create awareness about preventing pollution in the ocean was organised in Besant Nagar.

