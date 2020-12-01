17-year-old held for sex with minor in Vyasarpadi

The M.K.B. Nagar All Women police station arrested a 17-year-old boy for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
The juvenile was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and was produced before a judicial magistrate. He was later sent to a juvenile home.
A senior official said the girl, residing in her relative’s house in Vyasarpadi, was admitted to hospital a few weeks ago and was found to be pregnant.
After a complaint was filed by the guardian, it was found that the boy, residing in the same street, had sex with her a few months ago on the promise of marriage. On coming to know that the girl was pregnant, the boy absconded.
The police traced and arrested him.
