17-year-old girl falls to death from terrace of her house

June 08, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 17-year-old girl died after falling from the second floor terrace of her house on Wednesday night in Valasaravakkam.

The victim was identified as Soumya, 17, of Valasaravakkam, who completed Class XII and was about to join a college. On Wednesday night, Soumya accompanied her pregnant sister during a walk on the terrace of their house.

While her sister was walking, Soumya was giving her company sitting on the parapet and talking to her. She suddenly lost balance and fell. Her parents, who found her lying in a pool of blood, immediately rushed her to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. After a few hours, she died of her injuries. Maduravoyal police have registered a case for unnatural death.