17-year-old boy killed in road accident in Ambattur Industrial Estate

January 18, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Class XII student who was on a bike was crushed to death by a speeding water tanker after being knocked down in Ambattur Industrial Estate on Thursday morning.

The police identified the victim as Jeeva, 17 , who was a resident of ICF Colony in Ambattur and a government school student. On Thursday, he was riding his brother’s bike on the service road in Ambattur Industrial Estate when his vehicle rammed into the wheels of the water tanker, which was proceeding in the same direction. He was knocked down in the impact and was crushed to death under the wheels of the tanker. The police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem.

The Traffic Investigation Police, Red Hills, registered a case and investigated. The tanker’s driver, Juber, 24, was arrested for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.