17-year-old boy dies after ramming bike into barricade near Vandalur

December 20, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Class X student who was driving a high-end bike died after he lost balance and rammed into the median of the road near Vandalur on Monday. The police identified the victim as Saran, 17, of Thiruveedhiamman Koil Street, Vandalur. He had borrowed the high-end bike from a friend and was riding it on Vandalur-Walajabad Road. He lost control of the speeding bike and rammed an iron barricade. He died on the spot in the impact. The Traffic Investigation Police have registered a case.

