CHENNAI 18 March 2021
17-year-old bludgeons man to death in Kattupakkam
Personnel from the Poonamallee police station apprehended a 17-year-old for bludgeoning to death a man. While an inebriated
E. Narayanan, 40, of Kattupakkam, was walking in the area, a juvenile began arguing with him. When Narayanan abused him, the boy hit him on the head with a wooden log. He later died in hospital. The police lodged the juvenile in a special home.
