17-year-old bludgeons man to death in Kattupakkam

CHENNAI

18 March 2021 03:27 IST

Personnel from the Poonamallee police station apprehended a 17-year-old for bludgeoning to death a man. While an inebriated

E. Narayanan, 40, of Kattupakkam, was walking in the area, a juvenile began arguing with him. When Narayanan abused him, the boy hit him on the head with a wooden log. He later died in hospital. The police lodged the juvenile in a special home.

Advertising

Advertising