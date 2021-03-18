Chennai

17-year-old bludgeons man to death in Kattupakkam

Personnel from the Poonamallee police station apprehended a 17-year-old for bludgeoning to death a man. While an inebriated

E. Narayanan, 40, of Kattupakkam, was walking in the area, a juvenile began arguing with him. When Narayanan abused him, the boy hit him on the head with a wooden log. He later died in hospital. The police lodged the juvenile in a special home.

