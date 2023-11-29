17 shops sealed as police crack down on sale of banned tobacco products

November 29, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 17 shops were sealed after the police, in raids conducted simultaneously with the help of Food Safety Officers, found them to be selling banned tobacco products such as mava and gutka, within the Avadi City Police limits.

On the instructions of Avadi City Police Commissioner K. Shankar, over 150 police personnel in 15 teams, along with Food Safety Officers, conducted raids on the shops in Ambattur, Avadi, Sevvapet, Vellavedu, Poonamallee, Redhills, Ennore, Porur, Thiruverkadu and Mangadu on Tuesday.

Police said they nailed down shops in proximity to schools and colleges. Raids were conducted at 128 shops in the jurisdiction, and 17 of them were found to be selling tobacco products.

Mr. Shankar said such raids will be carried out to nip the sale of banned tobacco products in the bud.

