17 railway stations in Chennai division to have improved access for persons with disabilities

October 06, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

A team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will soon begin conducting special inspections in ‘Divyang’ coaches (meant for persons with disabilities) of mail and express trains, to prevent unauthorised persons, or persons without disabilities, from occupying these coaches.

Chennai Divisional Railway Manager, B. Vishwanath Eerya, said the special drive by the RPF team would be conducted for a period of one month in Divyang coaches, which are exclusively meant for persons with disabilities, at all railway stations where the mail and express trains would be stopping. Mr. Eerya was addressing mediapersons on Friday, after launching automobile multinational Nissan’s accessibility initiative at 17 railway stations in the Chennai division.

Mr. Eerya said this drive comes in the backdrop of several complaints received by the railway authorities, of unauthorised persons occupying coaches allotted for persons with disabilities.

Rakesh Srivastava, managing director of Nissan Motor India, said that as a car company that considers Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) as part of its core ethos, Nissan wants to create mobility for all, by transcending [existing] limitations. The Indian Railways being a key lifeline for travel and mobility, this project aims to enhance accessibility at railway stations under Nissan’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. A total of 17 railway stations in Chennai division have been identified for this project, he said.

Nissan’s accessibility initiative has already been completed in 30 railway stations across the various railway network in the country, Mr. Srivastava said.

Accessibility features

The 17 railway stations in Chennai division will get guiding Braille indicators at platforms and railings to identify platform numbers, a Braille station map and information booklet, and Braille signs for facilities. The other accessibility features to be installed in these railway stations include reflective strips at stairs to help persons with low vision, sign language videos about the station (linked to a QR code) and a portable ramp and wheelchair for the Divyang coach. A separate awareness session for railway staff to handle any issues persons with disabilities face, will also be held.

The 17 railway stations chosen are: Chennai Beach, Chetpet, Nungambakkam, Mambalam, Kodambakkam, Saidapet, St. Thomas Mount, Pallavaram, Chromepet, Thirusulam, Meenambakkam, Tambaram Sanatorium, Guduvanchery, Vandalur, Kattankulathur, Kancheepuram, and Ambattur.

Mr. Eerya said that at these railway stations, these facilities would come up along with the completion of work under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a station redevelopment scheme, being carried out at 13 railway stations.