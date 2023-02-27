ADVERTISEMENT

17 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

February 27, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 17 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Of this, Coimbatore and Tiruppur reported three cases each, while two persons each tested positive for the infection in Kanyakumari and Nilgiris. Chennai reported one case. A total of 10 persons were discharged after treatment, while the active caseload rose to 91. Of the 91, Coimbatore accounted for 21 active cases, while Chennai had 11. A total of 3,603 samples were tested in the State. As per Sunday’s data, the overall positivity rate was 0.4%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / health

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US