17 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

February 27, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 17 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Of this, Coimbatore and Tiruppur reported three cases each, while two persons each tested positive for the infection in Kanyakumari and Nilgiris. Chennai reported one case. A total of 10 persons were discharged after treatment, while the active caseload rose to 91. Of the 91, Coimbatore accounted for 21 active cases, while Chennai had 11. A total of 3,603 samples were tested in the State. As per Sunday’s data, the overall positivity rate was 0.4%.